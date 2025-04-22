Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,142 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.28% of Lakeland Financial worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group began coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $36,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,527.50. The trade was a 9.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $92,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,709.34. This trade represents a 19.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

