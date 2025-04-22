Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,646 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 685,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,606,000 after buying an additional 306,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $8,245,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,381,000 after buying an additional 170,121 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

