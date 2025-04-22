Legal & General Group Plc Sells 312 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total value of $5,375,051.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,324.40. This trade represents a 89.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.32, for a total transaction of $4,817,049.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,440.96. This represents a 79.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,492 shares of company stock valued at $11,509,707. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $295.02 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $189.00 and a one year high of $377.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.07 and its 200 day moving average is $308.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $1.61. The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.44.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

