Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,942 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 88,733 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.40. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

