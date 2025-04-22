Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,390 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Comstock Resources worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,222,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,043,000 after purchasing an additional 126,380 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $13.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.62 million. Analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.