Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,486 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.21. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,998,887.88. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $120,693.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,738.98. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,816 shares of company stock valued at $485,624. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

