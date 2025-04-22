Legal & General Group Plc Sells 7,674 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Valaris were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Valaris by 2.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Valaris Stock Performance

NYSE VAL opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.01 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

