Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.34% of Artivion worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Artivion by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Artivion by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 49,462 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Artivion during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,798,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Artivion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 62,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AORT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In related news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $89,003.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,234.55. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 42,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 663,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,130,617.42. This represents a 5.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,799 shares of company stock worth $2,356,223. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,130.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

