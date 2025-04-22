Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,979,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 959.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 497.9% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 58,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $138.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.23.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

