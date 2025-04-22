Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 214.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 736,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 179,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 176,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,934,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,377,000 after purchasing an additional 263,002 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In related news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $1,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,279.25. The trade was a 19.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 26,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $870,408.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,825.40. This represents a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,360 shares of company stock worth $4,849,137. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

DRS opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.18 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

Leonardo DRS declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

