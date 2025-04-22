Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 900.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLYVK opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

