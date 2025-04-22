ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAN stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.