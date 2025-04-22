Mariner LLC Acquires 1,238 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,226 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.78.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.30. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

