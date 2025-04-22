Mariner LLC Buys 3,375 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WES. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 33,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WES

About Western Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.