Mariner LLC Buys 63,839 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,839 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.