Mariner LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,782 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Read Our Latest Report on Graphic Packaging

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.