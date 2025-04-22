Mariner LLC Purchases 23,066 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,066 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMB. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

