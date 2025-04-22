Mariner LLC Purchases 6,914 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of PG&E by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in PG&E by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 746.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PG&E by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

