Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,130,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,527,000 after buying an additional 639,402 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.47.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

AVB opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.91.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.