Mariner LLC Sells 427 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CRL opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.