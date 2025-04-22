Mariner LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDIV. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.36 and a twelve month high of $39.23.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

