McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Position Raised by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,116,000 after purchasing an additional 649,567 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,111,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,456,000 after acquiring an additional 404,884 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $13,179,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 204,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 114,626 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,724,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,175. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $129.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $243.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

