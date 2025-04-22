Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Medpace by 71.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $1,503,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 257.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 188,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $288.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.00 and a 1-year high of $459.77.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medpace from $347.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

