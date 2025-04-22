Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,014 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $359.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.30. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

