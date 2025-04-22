MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07.

MidWestOne Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOFG shares. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $49,944.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,315.58. The trade was a 3.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Further Reading

