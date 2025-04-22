Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,144,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Morningstar by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,903,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,116,000 after buying an additional 64,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $265.91 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.89.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total transaction of $1,182,974.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,142,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,838,335.36. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $18,770,097. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

