Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

