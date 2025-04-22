Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $110.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $187.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Novanta

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.