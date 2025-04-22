Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stake Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.68. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,294. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $204,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,369.20. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

