ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 724,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,732 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ON24 were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ON24 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ON24 by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ON24 by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 Stock Performance

NYSE ONTF opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.55. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ON24

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $29,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,924. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $41,055.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,698.48. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 206,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,541 and have sold 155,384 shares valued at $873,019. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

(Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.