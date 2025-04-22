Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 897.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORA. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 223,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ormat Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $29,509.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,682.10. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,954.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,790. This represents a 46.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,242 shares of company stock worth $156,427 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.