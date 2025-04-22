OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,604,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 403.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,423 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 6,623.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,595,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,302,000 after buying an additional 1,571,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,001,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after buying an additional 886,605 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,472,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 873,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.42 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

