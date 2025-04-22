Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 126,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 44,160 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 1,607.6% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 38,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,445 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,559.82. This trade represents a 542.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,303.32. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.15. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W lowered Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

