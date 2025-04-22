Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.79.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

