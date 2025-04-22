Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,745,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paylocity by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,737,000 after buying an additional 320,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,275,000 after buying an additional 25,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paylocity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,300,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,775,000 after acquiring an additional 377,835 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $179.52 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

