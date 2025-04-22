Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.80% of Paysign worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paysign by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paysign by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paysign by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Paysign by 514.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 75,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysign in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysign Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Paysign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Insider Activity at Paysign

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Paysign had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $15.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 100,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,936,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,397,698.78. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Paysign Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

