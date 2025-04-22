Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 3.3 %

PIPR opened at $217.73 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $184.91 and a twelve month high of $351.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.58 and its 200-day moving average is $271.83.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

