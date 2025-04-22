Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.49.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.