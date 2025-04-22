ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGHG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $79.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

