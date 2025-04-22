Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:PFS opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.84. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

