Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 353,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Teck Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Veritas upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

