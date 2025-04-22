Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 252,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Flowserve by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,271,000 after buying an additional 2,193,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $94,629,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,953,000 after purchasing an additional 714,063 shares during the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,216,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Baird R W upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Flowserve Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

