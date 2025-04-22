Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 130,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,051,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Sun Communities by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.7 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.03. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 508.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.70.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

