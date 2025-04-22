Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 151,274 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.94% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $103.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.