Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 164,555 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 164,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 62,804 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Stock Down 2.8 %

Arcosa stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.11 and a twelve month high of $113.43.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

