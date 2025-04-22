Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 397,392 Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 397,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 36,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,003,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMCO opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $371.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn V. Bohl acquired 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,713.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,467.88. This trade represents a 23.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chad R. Abraham bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,819 shares of company stock valued at $473,064. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCO. StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCO

Columbus McKinnon Profile

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.