Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 533,072 Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 533,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,180,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 414,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 202,264 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,761,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 182,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:FDV opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

