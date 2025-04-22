Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 56,274 SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,981,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,901,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after buying an additional 70,116 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 832.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,768,000. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,636,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $169.65 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $156.78 and a 1-year high of $273.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.49.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.