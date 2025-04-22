Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 300,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,852,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CTS by 256.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of CTS by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CTS by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.61.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

