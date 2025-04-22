Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 619,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,046 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

